Bevan French looks ahead to ‘great test’ in top of the table clash: ‘You live for these sort of moments’

Reigning Man of Steel Bevan French is anticipating a ‘great test’ against Hull KR, admitting the top-of-the-table Super League clash is the sort of game that ‘you live for’.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old dazzling stand-off returned from a long-term hamstring injury for the recent trip to the South of France, named in the halves alongside Adam Keighran as Wigan claimed a 26-18 victory over Catalans Dragons at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

And it’s a return to the Brick Community Stadium on Friday to face table toppers Hull KR, coached by former Wigan half-back Willie Peters, with just one loss for the Robins since the Challenge Cup semi-final encounter against Matt Peet’s side in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reigning Man of Steel Bevan French recently returned from a long-term injury

The two clubs are level on 38 points on the Super League table, with only points difference separating them ahead of the crucial clash.

French missed eight games with a torn hamstring suffered in July, while England half-back Harry Smith has completed his three-match suspension and returns to Wigan’s squad alongside captain Liam Farrell.

With star full-back Jai Field also firing, it will mark the first time the trio have been available at the same time since the Challenge Cup Final.

Hull KR have only won once in their last 16 trips to The Brick, with more than 16,000 tickets having been snapped up by supporters for the tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previewing the Round 25 clash, French said: “They’ve got a great squad and once they get momentum going, it’s hard to stop them. They’ve been going great.

“It’s good to see them going strong and competing, I know they were last year. They will be hungry for that, I know they fell short last year, a couple of games short.

“The way they play is suited to what their squad is, and they’ve got some great players.

“Given it’s a top-of-the-table clash, it’s going to be a great atmosphere and I think it’ll be a great test for both sides and to see what lessons have been learned.

“Both sides are going to give it their all. Everyone is looking forward to that, and hopefully a packed out stadium on Friday night. It’s good to be a part of.

“You live for these sort of moments.”