Bevan French of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors will be without star man Bevan French for around eight weeks, head coach Matt Peet has confirmed.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

French didn’t feature in Wigan’s 26-20 win over Castleford on Saturday evening, having sustained a calf injury in the defeat at Wakefield Trinity the previous week. Scans have now revealed that he will be sidelined for around two months.

"It’s going to be eight weeks,” Peet said when asked by Wigan Today in the press conference. “He played last week and its a different strain but in a similar area, it’s a shame for Bev no doubt, he’s one of the outstanding players in the competition, but he’s focused pretty quickly and it’s a great opportunity for Jack (Farrimond) and Harry (Smith) to bed in, Jack to train and play knowing he is going to get a run of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Bevan’s out for a decent chunk now, so Jack is going to get a decent run. I tell him all the time that I don’t want him to be patient, I want him to play that well that everyone is telling me I should keep him in, and then it’s my decision.

"Bevan French is a good player, Harry Smith is a good player, Jai Field is a good player. I hope we get more banging on the door. Jack’s brilliant, it’s why he’s here, it’s not about lowering the standards to get younger players in, it’s about them climbing over the top of players and creating that competition."

The Warriors were also without experienced winger Liam Marshall in their win at Castleford, with the England international pulling out in the warm-up, being replaced by homegrown talent Jacob Douglas.

"He banged his ankle last Friday, which he came off with,” said Peet. “There was no structural damage, but it was swollen; we thought all week that he would recover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was very confident (he would be okay to play) but in the warm-up, he didn’t quite feel as free as he needed to be, so we knew Jacob (Douglas) was ready and waiting, so we weren’t going to push Marshy or take any risks there, but there’s also nothing long-term to really worry about, so we’ll hope he learns really quickly.

"I was made up with Jacob and Zach (Eckersley), it’s a very difficult position these days playing on the wing, so to have two youngsters like that, and a young halfback in Jack Farrimond, Junior (Nsemba) only turned 21 yesterday, so I understand these games are difficult for any player, but I think young players at the start of their career, its quite unique playing at the likes of the Jungle, Dewsbury, Wakefield, it’s a hostile atmosphere and plenty to contend with, so we’re learning all the time.”

Peet also provided the latest on strike centre Jake Wardle, who seemed to suffer a pec-related injury during the game and received attention a couple of times throughout.

"He found himself in a strange position in that tackle, so I’ll take another look at it, but he seems alright; he was obviously in some pain, though,” Peet added.