Bevan French 'really excited' for new Wigan Warriors season

Bevan French

There has been speculation Down Under that the Australian star is contemplating his future, with his ill mother understood to be at the forefront of his mind.

Indeed, the Australian Daily Telegraph are reporting his agent has held 'informal chats' with Canterbury and Parramatta - from whom he joined Wigan in 2019 - regarding a possible return in 2023.

But Warriors new-boy Cade Cust says he's been in contact with his countryman, and is looking forward to teaming up at the DW next term.

"Bev, I was in contact with before I came over," said Cust, who arrived in Wigan earlier this week.

"He said he’s really excited for the season, and I can’t wait for us to play some footy together.”

French isn't the only Wigan player Cust is already familiar with.

"Abbas Miski, I’ve played NRL with him at Manly," he added. "And a couple of the guys like Jai Field and Kaide Ellis I’ve played against them in juniors, so I’ve been in contact with blokes like them."