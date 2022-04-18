Bevan French scores a brace in Wigan Warriors' 54-10 victory over Wakefield Trinity

Bevan French went over for the first time since making his return to action

Bevan French went over for the first time since making his return to action, scoring a brace for Matty Peet’s side before leaving the action at half time.

Jai Field and Brad Singleton also claimed two each, while Abbas Miski got his first in cherry and white.

It was Wakefield who applied the early pressure in the game and claimed the opening try after 11 minutes, with Thomas Minns diving over the line on the right-hand side.

Mason Lino couldn’t add the extras, as he hit the post.

Trinity’s lead didn’t last for long, as Wigan soon struck back, with French claiming his first try of the campaign.

The winger picked the ball up on the left side, where he found space to sprint past the defence and go over under the sticks.

That was the first of a series of quick-fire tries, as three minutes later, Liam Byrne opened up room for Singleton to find the line as well.

Soon after, French had his second of the afternoon, as Liam Farrell laid the ball off to Jai Field, who provided the assist in the corner.

Meanwhile, down the other wing, Miski claimed his first try for the club just before the 30-minute mark to extend Wigan’s lead to 24-4.

Wakefield nearly pulled one back before half time, but Kelepi Tanginoa couldn’t quite grasp the ball successfully as he looked to go over.

Three minutes into the second half, Wigan were in again.

Harry Smith produced some great footwork with a quick change of direction to go over, as he sidestepped through the Wakefield line.

That was quickly followed by another try, with Jai Field joining in the action.

Patrick Mago broke away, before providing the assist to the fullback.

Field wasn’t happy with just one, as he soon had a brace as well, adding his second only four minutes after the first.

Wigan were in complete control, with Cade Cust becoming the latest on their list of scorers in the 52nd minute, as Miski kicked a great ball through for him to collect.

After a rare period without any tries, Wakefield pulled one back, as Jacob Miller sprinted away to the left corner.

With six minutes remaining, Singleton added is second of the afternoon and Wigan’s last, as the game finished 54-10.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Sam Halsall, Jake Bibby, Bevan French, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Liam Byrne, Sam Powell, Brad Singleton, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis, Ethan Havard, Joe Shorrocks.

Tries: French (16,’ 24’), Singleton (19,’ 74’), Miski (29’), Smith (43’), Field (45,’ 49), Cust (52’)Conversions: Smith (9/9)

Wakefield Trinity: Lee Gaskell, Thomas Minns, Reece Lyne, Corey Hall, Lewis Murphy, Jacob Murphy, Jacob Miller, Jacob Miller, Mason Lino, Eddie Battye, Liam Kay, Yusuf Aydin, Sadiq Adebiyi, Kelepi Tanginoa, James Batchelor.

Interchanges: Matty Ashurst, Jay Pitts, Brad Walker, Isaac Shaw.