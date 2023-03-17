Bevan French scores brace as Wigan Warriors overcome Huddersfield Giants in close contest

Ex-Giants centre Jake Wardle was also on the scoresheet for Matty Peet’s side, and looked strong throughout against his former side. .

Neither team were at their best during the game, but it was the Warriors who edged what was a close contest.

Huddersfield took the lead after only seven minutes, with Olly Russell successfully converting a penalty to make it 2-0.

Bevan French scored a brace in Wigan Warriors' victory over Huddersfield

Peet’s side soon struck back, and claimed the first try of the evening through French.

The Giants had initially done well in defence, holding up Wardle as he tried to power his way over from close range, but immediately knocked on upon regaining possession, with Cade Cust quickly picking up the ball and getting it to the right side.

Huddersfield were briefly level after another successful penalty from Russell, before the Warriors went over for their second try.

After being stopped on his previous attempt at scoring, Wardle found his way over against his former side after picking up a loose ball.

Ex-Wigan centre Jake Bibby was at fault in the build-up, as he failed to keep hold of a high kick from Harry Smith.

Like with the first try, the Warriors halfback was unable to add the extras, leaving the score at 8-4.

Just before the break, the Giants closed the gap between the teams, with Russell converting his third successful penalty of the night.

Seven minutes after the restart, Ian Watson’s side claimed their first try of the evening.

Liam Marshall was unable to deal with a grubber kick through by the Giants, allowing Kevin Naiqama to pick up a loose ball to score.

Wigan retook the lead just after the hour mark.

A high kick by Smith wasn’t the greatest, but it was met by Wardle in the air, who patted the ball down into the path of French, with the winger doing the rest.

From there, Peet’s side were able to see out the victory and get back to winning ways following last week’s defeat to Catalans Dragons.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Bevan French, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Liam Byrne, Sam Powell, Mike Cooper, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Ethan Havard, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Kai Pearce-Paul.

