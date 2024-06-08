Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors claimed a record-extending 21st Challenge Cup with an 18-8 victory over Warrington Wolves at Wembley.

Matt Peet’s squad join an exclusive club, with all four trophies set to be on display at Robin Park with the Super League title, the League Leaders’ Shield and February’s World Club Challenge already at their HQ.

Wigan become only the third team in the modern era to achieve the incredible feat to cement their names in history.

Bevan French was named the Lance Todd Trophy winner

There were moments of individual brilliance throughout the 80 minutes for the Warriors, who had Mike Cooper sin-binned in only the second minute for head contact on Josh Thewlis - shortly joined on the sidelines by opposition full-back Matt Dufty, who was penalised for a high shot on Liam Marshall.

Zach Eckersley made his moment on the big stage count by scoring the game’s first in only his fifth senior appearance for Wigan.

The 20-year-old academy product was named in the centres for the suspended Adam Keighran and grounded a kick from Bevan French for only his second-ever try for the club in only his third start, with his two other appearances from the interchange bench, including his debut in 2022 against Hull KR.

French, who was named the Lance Todd Trophy winner at full-time, later added to the magic.

His quick feet extended the lead to 12-2 - Warrington opening the scoring through the boot of Thewlis from a penalty - and the stand-off was denied a first-half brace due to a double movement call.

Wigan’s control of the game - after the chaotic double sin-bin start – continued into the second half, while Warrington forced too many mistakes and tried to overplay their hand at times, while the Warriors must be commended for their defensive display.

Captain Liam Farrell scored the match-winner on 55 minutes, with the veteran back-rower flying through a gap created by full-back Jai Field to race away 30 metres in front of the travelling supporters for an 18-2 lead.

Sam Burgess’ Warrington threatened a lively ending with their first try on 65 minutes as Dufty found space to score close to the line.