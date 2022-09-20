The 26-year-old will now remain at the DW Stadium until at least the end of 2024, with a further two seasons of options available.

French joined the Warriors in 2019, and has gone on to become a fans’ favourite by lighting up Super League.

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said: “We have had to adopt a patient approach with Bevan.

Bevan French has signed a new deal with Wigan Warriors

“We all know just how emotional the last few years have been for him. The decision was a huge one as it was not just about rugby league, it was about family and home.

“We allowed Bevan to come to the decision at his own pace, but we felt it was the right thing to do.

“Bevan is a superstar of the sport. This signing is as much for the competition of Super League as it is for Wigan and its fans.

“It is our intention over the next few years to grow the profile of Bevan and make him a household name in British sport.

“Watching him play alongside Jai this year has provided moments that evokes feelings from my youth watching Ellery (Hanley) and Martin (Offiah) play together.

“I would like to thank my chairman and board for recognising this also. This gift to Wigan fans is a thank you for an outstanding 2022.”

Since joining the club, French has won the League Leaders’ Shield and the Challenge Cup, as well as being named in the Dream Team on two occasions.