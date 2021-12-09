Bevan French has sent a message to fans (credit: Alex Whitehead)

The fullback picked up an injury halfway through last season, and returned to Australia while he recovered.

Due to personal reasons he has spent an extended period back at home, and is why he is yet to return to the UK for pre-season training.

In an online video posted by the club, he said: “Hey guys, it’s Bevan French here. I just wanted to send a quick video message to all the supporters and everyone involved in the club, to say thank you for your understanding, your patience, and support during this time.

“It’s definitely not the most ideal of circumstances that I am in at the moment, but from the get go you guys have been very supportive, and I can’t thank you enough for that.

“It feels like an eternity since I played a game of rugby league, so I really can’t wait to get back out there and do that, and wear that jersey with pride, doing it in front of a home crowd.

“Hopefully bring more success to such a rich club. I’m really looking forward to making memories in the near future with everyone involved in the club. All of my teammates and all of the new guys I haven't met yet, and like I said bring more silverware.

“I really miss playing in front of a home crowd over there, and I can’t wait to get back over there and look forward to all that in the near future. Hopefully that isn’t too long. See you guys soon.”

French joined Warriors towards the end of the 2019 season, and quickly became a hit with fans.