Wigan Warriors in-form hooker Brad O’Neill will be included in Shaun Wane’s England squad to travel to France this weekend for the international double-header in Toulouse.

He has won every club honour at just 21, and his excellent form in 2024 has seen him rewarded with his first international call-up for the Test at Stade Ernest-Wallon.

Brad O’Neill lifts the Challenge Cup trophy

O’Neill has made 65 appearances for the Warriors to date, including starts in the 2022 and 2024 Challenge Cup victories, the 2023 Grand Final and this year’s record-extending World Club Challenge triumph over Penrith Panthers on home soil.

He received the starting number nine shirt at The Brick Community Stadium ahead of the 2024 campaign, having played an integral part in winning last year’s League Leaders’ Shield.

Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Tyler Dupree all made their England senior debuts in last year’s mid-season international against France.

