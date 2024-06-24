Brad O’Neill set for first England call-up ahead of French Test
He has won every club honour at just 21, and his excellent form in 2024 has seen him rewarded with his first international call-up for the Test at Stade Ernest-Wallon.
England boss Wane insisted that he will give some of Super League’s rising stars the chance to shine on the international stage, having handed out 13 debuts in last year’s mid-season fixture at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium.
O’Neill has made 65 appearances for the Warriors to date, including starts in the 2022 and 2024 Challenge Cup victories, the 2023 Grand Final and this year’s record-extending World Club Challenge triumph over Penrith Panthers on home soil.
He received the starting number nine shirt at The Brick Community Stadium ahead of the 2024 campaign, having played an integral part in winning last year’s League Leaders’ Shield.
England men and women will take on France this Saturday, July 29, while Wane’s outfit will also face Samoa in a two-match Test series later in Autumn.
Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Tyler Dupree all made their England senior debuts in last year’s mid-season international against France.
Centre Jake Wardle also featured alongside then-Wigan teammates Kai Pearce-Paul and Morgan Smithies in the 64-0 victory.
Wane will confirm his full squad later this afternoon, with reports that St Helens young forward George Delaney and Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella are also set to be included.
