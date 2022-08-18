Brad Singleton believes Wigan Warriors' comradery will give them a boost heading into the backend of the season
Brad Singleton says he’s confident Wigan Warriors will quickly return to winning ways due to the togetherness in the squad.
Matty Peet’s side head into Friday’s game against relegation threatened Toulouse on the back of a defeat to Wakefield Trinity.
Singleton states there are no excuses for the loss at Belle Vue, and believes their French opponents will provide another challenging test.
He said: “It’s quite a short turnaround. Obviously it was a bit of a dip in our standards, we didn’t get things right.
“Wakefield were fighting for their jobs, and you could probably sense that looking back. We’re not ones to make excuses, we just weren’t good enough on the day.
“Ultimately I remain confident because we’ve got an incredible amount of togetherness in our group and we are now looking to get things right.
“The comradery is great and the coaching staff have a good steer on us. We’ve not given up hope in trying to finish at the top of the ladder, so we need as many wins as we can. We want to hit the play-offs the best we can, and to play well before that really helps.
“Every match is a task at this time of year, there’s not many teams playing for nothing.
“It will be a tough game, Toulouse will be highly motivated, but that could be the best thing for us. I think they’re a good side, it’s a shame it’s not really clicked.
“I’ve always backed them to stay up, and who knows there could be a few more twists and turns. They’re quite unpredictable, have some good athletes and have recruited well.
“They’ve been nothing but positive. I’m all for them being in our comp, with that derby with Catalans and growing our game.
“There’s a World Cup in France coming up, so it would be great if they had two Super League teams.”
Read More
Friday’s game at the DW Stadium is also Wigan's inclusivity day, where everyone connected to the club will be celebrated.
“The coaching staff have said it from the start, we are all one team, that includes the fans as well because they’ve been awesome,” Singleton added.
“This year it has felt a bit different, and we’ve all felt a bit closer. We are really grateful for it, because all together we are a stronger unit.