Brad Singleton says Wigan Warriors took a 'step backwards' in their defeat to Huddersfield Giants

Matty Peet’s side were defeated 32-22 by Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday night.

Singleton states they need to deal with that result and make sure they get things back on track for their trip to the MKM Stadium.

He said: “It was probably a step backwards in what we class as standards. We had some different personnel in there but we are not using that as an excuse. I thought certain things, especially defensively, weren't where we’d like them to be.

“We’re on a journey and we want to be a solid team no matter who is out there. It was Wigan Warriors V Huddersfield Giants last night and we lost. Credit to Huddersfield because they handled the circumstances better than we did, and played well.

“It’s about dealing with that and moving on, looking at the reasons why that was and getting it right this week. It’s a case of letting it hurt us.

“All the conversations have been productive, you can tell the camp is hungry to rectify things. We will go to work this week and iron things out.

“It’ll be great to hit the Challenge Cup in some form so the only way to do that is to get it right against Hull, but the chat about the final is minimal, we’re only thinking about tomorrow, and the next day, and the next day.

“We’re disappointed in the loss of two points. We want to get ourselves mentally and physically right for a strong Hull team.”

Singleton was pleased to see some young players being given an opportunity, with Matty Nicholson and Logan Astley both making their senior debuts.

“It’s great when young lads get their debut,” he added.

“It was awesome that they could have their family in the changing rooms and it was a great occasion for them. Unfortunately we didn’t get the win but I’m sure they’ll learn from it.

“I thought Matty Nicholson’s efforts were awesome and he fully deserved two tries.