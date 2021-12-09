Cade Cust will arrive at Wigan next week

The signing of the 23-year-old, from Manly Sea Eagles, was confirmed back in November.

After making his first team debut in 2019, the half back scored nine tries in 27 NRL appearances.

He was also selected to represent the Indigenous All Stars during 2020.

Throughout his career so far, he has proved to be versatile, playing in the halves and at hooker, as well as having a solid kicking game.

Cust will fly to the UK from Australia over the weekend, before isolating for two days.

Once he has settled in at Robin Park, the club are planning a meet and greet session for him with the fans.