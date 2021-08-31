Castleford Tigers 0 Wigan Warriors 22: How fans reacted on social media

Celebrating Brad Singleton's late try

@BrolyAdonis2021: “This is what happens when we actually have players playing in their proper positions. Would like to see O'Neil play at hooker tho & for more than just 8 mins. But thought we where great in defence today & looked a lot better in attack too which is great to see.”

@LiamRouse85: “Credit where due, the players attitude was very good today. Aggressive in defence in the right way and all worked for each other, thats all fans ask for”

@bilko2805: “Much better performance.. helped by playing players in their preferred positions.. and who would have thought scoring points helped??!!”

@LeeBelshaw80: “Would of taken any kind of performance today as long as it brought the W. Take it and the confidence it brings to Magic Weekend”

@sion_dyda: “What a win! Cracking performance from defence to attack! Onwards to Warrington at Magic Weekend!”

@PeterHutsonJone: “Credit where credit is due - you can only beat what's in front of you and the team showed a great deal of togetherness and fully deserved the win. Jackson Hastings was fantastic.”

@rooney03: “Massive win and performance. Out of nowhere”

@tonywardle10: “Liam Marshall totally changed the game.”

@AmandaS43277240: “Great result tonight lads, now let's beat the wire”

@St_J_Smith: “Wigan are the biggest club in rugby. Don’t watch if you don’t want to hear about Wigan all the time.”

@joshbiggs18: “BREAKING NEWS, Brad Singleton has just saved Adrian Lam job just for one more game and Wigan have finally won a game!!!!”

@willomark68: “I thought Wigan’s defence and line speed really stifled Cass. Exhibited with the tackle by Bibby on Richardson. That was one of a few where they were caught. Handling errors by both teams first half. Good to see Wigan with some attacking ideas too.”