GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 04: Joe Stimson of the Titans celebrates a try during the round 23 NRL match between Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors at Cbus Super Stadium on August 04, 2023 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of former NRL Grand Finalist Joe Stimson ahead of Saturday’s Super League clash with Wigan Warriors.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old has signed a deal that will keep him with the Tigers until at least the end of the 2026 campaign.

Stimson has made 115 NRL appearances during his career with Melbourne Storm, Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Australian will add plenty of experience to Castleford’s pack, having lined up for Melbourne in their 2018 Grand Final defeat to the Sydney Roosters.

"I’m really looking forward to Joe getting started with us,” said Tigers coach Danny McGuire.

"He’s a quality player and has been in some really strong environments, and I’m excited to see him bring that experience and desire to Castleford.”

Stimson is the son of former South Sydney Rabbitohs player Peter Stimson and nephew of former Balmain Tigers and Wests Tigers star Mark Stimson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford’s director of rugby Chris Chester believes Stimson will help bolster their forward pack.

"I’m delighted to get the signing of Joe over the line,” said Chester. “He’s a hardworking middle who can play on an edge, and he also brings a huge level of NRL experience to the squad.”

Wigan will look to return to winning ways on Saturday evening when they travel to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle to face Castleford, 8pm kick-off.

McGuire’s side currently sit tenth in the table, whilst Wigan remain in second despite a defeat at Wakefield Trinity last week, although the reigning champions are now four points adrift of table toppers Hull KR.