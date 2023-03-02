Castleford Tigers V Wigan Warriors preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of this Friday's Super League game

Matty Peet’s side picked up their first win of the season last week, as they produced a comprehensive 60-0 victory over Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium.

They will be looking for a similar display away from home, after losing to Hull KR at Craven Park in round one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is some of the key information ahead of Friday’s game:

Wigan Warriors travel to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Friday night

The Opposition

Castleford have been on the end of back-to-back defeats at the start of this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were narrowly defeated 32-30 by Hull FC in their opening game, before losing 24-6 to St Helens last Saturday, in a match where they were left ruing a couple of missed opportunities.

The Tigers will be looking to improve on the 2022 campaign, where they missed out on the play-offs in their final outing of the regular season.

The Coach

Lee Radford has entered his second season at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his playing career he enjoyed two spells with Hull FC, which came either side of his time with Bradford Bulls, where he won two Grand Finals.

He also represented England between 2001 and 2006.

As a head coach, he took over Hull FC in 2014, leading them to two Challenge Cup victories before his departure in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key Men

The Tigers have a number of dangerous players in their squad, including Bureta Faraimo, who has already scored twice this year.

Meanwhile, the likes of Gareth Widdop and Niall Evalds have the ability to open up the Wigan defence if they are given space.

Previous Meetings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teams met on two occasions last season, with Wigan coming out on top both times.

In the meeting at the DW Stadium, Liam Farrell scored a brace in a 32-22 victory.

Zak Hardaker, Ethan Havard and Jai Field were also among the scorers.

Meanwhile, at the Jungle, Marshall went over twice in a 32-12 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farrell, Bevan French, Jake Bibby and Abbas Miski all scored as well.

Super League History

Wigan have won 41 of their Super League meetings with the Tigers, including victories in the play-offs.

They have also lost on 17 occasions and drawn three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, their biggest result against Castleford was a 54-12 win back in 2001.

Form Guide

Castleford Tigers- L L

Wigan Warriors- W L

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere this weekend

Wigan’s reserves also face the Tigers this weekend, as they travel to the Jungle on Saturday to get their campaign underway (K.O. 1pm).