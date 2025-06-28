Wigan Warriors centre Adam Keighran lining up a conversion

Wigan Warriors returned to winning ways as they were made to work for a 26-20 win over Castleford Tigers, with captain Liam Farrell scoring the match-winning try in the 78th minute.

Castleford opened the scoring through Will Tate, but tries from Jai Field and Adam Keighran gave the Warriors a 12-4 lead at the break.

The Tigers regained the lead in the second half after tries through Daejarn Asi and Sam Wood before Zach Eckersley pulled one back for the Warriors. A second try from Tate put Castleford in a 20-18 lead with six minutes left before Keighran levelled the score with a penalty goal. Liam Farrell went over for the match-winning try in the 78th minute as Wigan sealed a 26-20 victory at the Jungle.

Team news

Wigan coach Matt Peet made two changes to his side that lost at Wakefield Trinity last time out. Academy products Jack Farrimond and Jacob Douglas came in for Bevan French (calf) and Liam Marshall (ankle).

Castleford boss Danny McGuire also made two changes to his side that were defeated by Hull KR last weekend. Will Tate and new signing Joe Stimson replaced Innes Senior and Rowan Milnes in the matchday 17-man squad.

Match report

Castleford scored the opening try in the 16th minute as Tate flew over in the corner thanks to a lovely cut-out pass. Chris Atkin was unable to add the extras, but the Tigers were 4-0 up.

But the Warriors hit back just a couple of minutes later as Field threw a cut-out ball over the top to Eckersley, who raced down the right wing for 40 metres before passing it back inside to the supporting Field, who darted under the sticks. Keighran converted to put the Warriors in a narrow 6-4 lead.

Wigan took a 12-4 advantage into the half-time interval after Keighran scored straight from a scrum play late in the first half as he pierced a hole through Castleford’s defensive line to score.

Samoa international Asi pulled one back for the Warriors shortly after the second half restart as he caught the Wigan defence napping, whilst his teammate Wood put the Tigers in front with an effort of his own. Atkin’s conversion took the score to 16-12 in favour of the Tigers.

But the Warriors, as ever, didn’t give up. They fought their way back into the contest and scored through Eckersley thanks to a sublime pass from Field. Keighran’s conversion edged the Warriors to an 18-16 lead.

Tate got his second with just six minutes of the game left as he flew over in the corner to put the Tigers back in front. Atkin couldn’t convert, but the Tigers were 20-18 ahead.

Keighran brought the score level to 20-20 in the 76th minute with a penalty goal, and with just two minutes of the second half remaining, Field made a stunning break through Castleford’s defensive line and assisted the supporting Farrell, who went over in front of the travelling Warriors contingent. Keighran nailed his fifth goal from as many attempts to seal a nail-biting 26-20 win for the Warriors.

Castleford: Zac Cini; Josh Simm, Louis Senior, Sam Wood, Will Tate; Daejarn Asi, Chris Atkin; Brad Singleton, Liam Horne, Tom Amone, George Lawler, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman. Subs: George Griffin, Sam Hall, George Hill, Joe Stimson. 18th man: Dan Okoro.

Tries: Tate (2), Asi, Wood Goals: Atkin 2/4

Wigan: Jai Field; Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Jack Farrimond, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Ethan Havard, Patrick Mago, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree. 18th man: Harvie Hill.

Tries: Field, Keighran, Eckersley, Farrell Goals: Keighran 5/5