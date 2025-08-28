Kian McDermott in action on his Wigan Warriors debut

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made two changes to his 21-man squad ahead of Saturday’s clash with Catalans Dragons in the south of France.

Peet has made two changes to his extended squad that picked up an impressive 44-2 win over Wakefield Trinity last Sunday, with Abbas Miski (rib) and Ethan Havard (suspension) being replaced by homegrown forwards Harvey Makin and Kian McDermott.

England international Tyler Dupree was the 18th man last time out, with Peet dropping a hint in his pre-match press conference that Dupree would likely be the player to fill the void left by the suspended Havard.

Meanwhile, homegrown talents Jack Farrimond and Jacob Douglas are the other members of the 21-man squad that didn’t make the matchday line-up against Wakefield. The Warriors are still without powerhouse prop Luke Thompson due to a calf injury.

As for Catalans, coach Joel Tomkins has also made two changes to his 21-man squad that beat Castleford Tigers 38-4 last Saturday, with Tariq Sims and Ugo Tison replacing Theo Fages and Lenny Marc.

Catalans and Wigan have already met twice in Super League this season, with the Warriors winning on both occasions – a 48-0 win in Perpignan back in May, and a 28-18 victory at the Brick Community Stadium in July.

The Dragons only have pride to play for in their final home game of the season this weekend, sitting ninth in the Super League table, whilst the Warriors are looking to strengthen their grip on a top-two finish.

Catalans: Arthur Romano, Reimis Smith, Nick Cotric, Luke Keary, Tevita Pangai Jr, Ben Garcia, Tariq Sims, Ollie Partington, Alrix Da Costa, Chris Satae, Romain Navarrete, Bayley Sironen, Cesar Rouge, Paul Seguier, Jordan Dezaria, Fouad Yaha, Matthieu Laguerre, Franck Maria, Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Denive Balmforth, Ugo Tison.

Wigan: Jai Field, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Brad O’Neill, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas, Harvey Makin, Kian McDermott.

The Round 24 Super League fixture takes place at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening, 8pm kick-off (UK time), with around 1,500 travelling Wiganers expected in Perpignan. For those not in attendance, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action and SuperLeague+.