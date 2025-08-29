Catalans Dragons head coach Joel Tomkins

Joel Tomkins says his Catalans Dragons side want to give their fans something to smile about in their final home game of the season this weekend – but knows it is going to take a pretty special performance to beat reigning champions Wigan Warriors.

The Dragons have endured a disappointing season, sitting ninth in the Super League with no chance of making the play-offs, having won just seven games from 23 so far.

Following the sacking of Steve McNamara back in May, Catalans are now in a period of transition, with the French club confirming earlier this week that 13 players will depart the Stade Gilbert Brutus at the end of the season.

Former Wigan favourite Tomkins is the man tasked with turning the Dragons’ fortunes around, having been appointed head coach on a permanent basis in July on a contract until the end of 2027.

Catalans host Wigan in Perpignan on Saturday evening. The Dragons are purely playing for pride at this stage of the season, whilst the Warriors are hoping to strengthen their grip on securing a top-two finish.

"They’re a very good team, so it’s going to be a difficult match for us," Tomkins said. “But we’ve had some encouraging signs over the last two weeks, the first half against Warrington and the second half against Castleford.

"We want to give the supporters and sponsors something to smile about, so we’ll give it our all, and hopefully get a result.”

Tomkins was part of Matt Peet’s backroom staff at Wigan last year, helping the Warriors complete an unprecedented Grand Slam, winning all four trophies – World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and Super League Grand Final.

Tomkins departed Wigan at the end of last season to take up the role of defence coach at Catalans, becoming an assistant to the now departed McNamara.

Tomkins, who was a dual-code England international during his playing career, knows more than most just how difficult an opposition Wigan are.

"I don’t think we’ve beaten a top-four club all season, so to go and get a result against Wigan would be massive,” Tomkins added.

“Obviously, they played really well (against Wakefield) last week, so we’re expecting a tough challenge, but we can take some confidence from the last two weeks and some of the things we’ve done, but we also understand that to get a result against Wigan that we have to be very, very good.

“It’s a transition point for the club, there are still four games to go, and we need to perform in the next four games. There is no doubt that it is a transition; there are a lot of players leaving the club, it’ll be a completely different team next season, but for this week, we’ll concentrate on a big game against Wigan and send these players off in the right way.”

The Round 24 Super League fixture takes place at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening, 8pm kick-off (UK time), with around 1,500 travelling Wiganers expected in Perpignan. For those not in attendance, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action and SuperLeague+.