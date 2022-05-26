The Warriors take on Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.
In the week the club has released a short film to celebrate its 150th anniversary, Offiah says there is now a chance for the current squad to create their own history.
He said: “There was an eight-year stretch of dominance. I obviously came in the middle, under a lot of pressure, but it was an opportunity to make history and that’s what we’ve got again.“It’s the 150th year and they’re in the Challenge Cup final, so you feel like it’s a moment in history.“Life is only about opportunities, and you’ve got to make the most of them, it’s as simple as that.”Offiah says he can see plenty of positives about the final being held at Tottenham, but says he will certainly miss one thing in particular about not going to Wembley. “I don’t get to see my statue,” he joked.“But let's be grateful, we’ve got fans back.
"A couple of years ago I felt really sorry for players because for me it was all about that emotion and the link with the supporters.“The most important thing is having a packed stadium. I’d rather be thankful for what I have, rather be glass half empty and think we’re not at Wembley.“It’s another opportunity to make history and it feels like a moment in time.
"Life is continually about learning, until the book is fully written.”