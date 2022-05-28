Matty Peet’s side take on Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as the club looks to win the competition for a 20th time.

Terry, who has been a Wigan fan for 60 years, is confident the Warriors can lift the trophy at the end of a tough 80 minutes.

He said: “The Challenge Cup is always special, especially to the Wigan fans after the great run in the 80s and 90s. We haven’t won since 2013, so it’s our time.

“Everyone will be on their game today. Huddersfield are going to put up a really strong fight, but I think Wigan will prevail by eight to 10 points. I think it will 28-12.

“They will be a little bit more nervous than us, we’ve got a few more experienced players

“Since Matty Peet has taken over, he’s given the fans what they want, which is attacking football, which is more than what we’ve had for the last two years.”

Dan and Marlene also believe the Warriors will come out on top, with one player in particular being crucial.

Wigan fans have been making their predictions

Dan stated: “I’m going to go for a 22-12 Wigan win, and I’ll go for Liam Farrell man of the match.

“He’s going to be really important with his experience, but it’s also the way he’s been scoring tries that’s impressed me more than anything, so if he can do that then we’ll be alright.

“When I first got the email through from the RFL saying it was being moved from Wembley to Tottenham, it thought ‘well that doesn’t matter, we’re not going to get there.’

“Here we are now, we are going, and it’s a chance to make a little bit of history.”“We won the first final at Wembley in 1929, so we should now win the first at Tottenham to definitely put us in the history books,” added Marlene.

Andrea and Noel started supporting the club ahead of the record eight consecutive Challenge Cup titles in the 80s and 90s, and hope this could be another special occasion.

Andrea said: “We’re not from Wigan but I’ve been a supporter since 1985, before I moved here.

“I had a dream last night that it would be 30-29 to Wigan, on the last kick.

“The lads have been playing really well. There has definitely been a change in the mindset and attitude. You can see that in the way they are gelling as a team.

“When they score everyone runs over,” Noel added.

“There is a real togetherness in the team, it’s exciting. The boys just need to keep their nerve and not get overconfident. If we stick with it, then we will win.