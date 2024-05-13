Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors Men and Women are back in Challenge Cup action this weekend.

Both Matt Peet’s and Denis Betts’ sides are just one game away from booking their place at Wembley for the triple-header finals day that includes the 1895 Cup later in June.

The Men’s side, who have lifted the Challenge Cup a record 20 times, will do battle with Hull KR at Doncaster’s Eco-Power Stadium in a repeat of last year’s showdown on Saturday, May 18.

That game takes place at 1.45pm and will be live on BBC One following St Helens Women against York Valkyrie at 11:15am.

On the Sunday, the Women’s side will face last year’s beaten finalists Leeds Rhinos at 12.30pm, followed by Huddersfield Giants against Warrington Wolves in the Men’s competition at 3.15pm at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Both Women’s semi-finals will be shown live on BBC iPlayer.