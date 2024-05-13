Challenge Cup on TV: Wigan Warriors Men and Women to feature on BBC for semi-final ties
and live on Freeview channel 276
Both Matt Peet’s and Denis Betts’ sides are just one game away from booking their place at Wembley for the triple-header finals day that includes the 1895 Cup later in June.
The Men’s side, who have lifted the Challenge Cup a record 20 times, will do battle with Hull KR at Doncaster’s Eco-Power Stadium in a repeat of last year’s showdown on Saturday, May 18.
That game takes place at 1.45pm and will be live on BBC One following St Helens Women against York Valkyrie at 11:15am.
On the Sunday, the Women’s side will face last year’s beaten finalists Leeds Rhinos at 12.30pm, followed by Huddersfield Giants against Warrington Wolves in the Men’s competition at 3.15pm at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
Both Women’s semi-finals will be shown live on BBC iPlayer.
Finals will be played at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 8 June, as part of a triple-header alongside the 1895 Cup.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.