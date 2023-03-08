The community club are the last remaining amateur side from Wigan still in the competition.

Sean McHugh’s side have enjoyed some big occasions over the past couple of years, with this weekend set to be another.

In the first round they travelled to Cumbria, where they overcame Distington with a 16-4 victory.

Orrell St James are in Challenge Cup action this weekend

That set up a home tie with Dublin City Exiles.

The Wigan club proved to be dominant from start to finish in order to produce a comprehensive 68-14 win.

Jack Gallagher was among the scorers, as he went over for a hat-trick, while Tom Darbyshire and Danny Rodgers claimed braces.

Jake Davies, Liam McLoughlin, Chris Wilson, Josh Wild, Bradley Kelk and Tom Whittle all crossed for tries as well.

Meanwhile, Midlands Hurricanes entered the competition in the second round, and overcame Hull Dockers with a 50-4 victory at Craven Park.

Callum Dunne and Matthew Welham both went over for braces, while Matthew Bailey, Elliot Wallis, Bailey Dawson, Macauley Hallett and Liam Welham were also on the scoresheet.

The Hurricanes are also two games into the League One season, with contrasting results so far.

In their opener at home to Cornwall, they produced a 40-6 win, but were beaten 50-10 away to Dewsbury Rams in their last outing.