Championship forward handed suspension over historical social media posts

A three-game ban will begin immediately for the Wigan-born Widnes Vikings forward

The RFL have handed a suspension to Widnes Vikings forward Nick Gregson after an independent operational rules tribunal found him guilty of historical tweets using ‘unacceptable language’ dating back to 2012.

Gregson was suspended for eight matches, with five of those games suspended for two years. A three-match ban will begin immediately, meaning the 29-year-old will miss Widnes’ upcoming games against Doncaster, York Knights and Barrow Raiders.

The RFL confirmed Gregson’s suspension via their official website on Wednesday morning following Tuesday evening’s tribunals.

A statement from the governing body read: “Nick Gregson of Widnes Vikings accepted that he was guilty of historical tweets using unacceptable language. He was suspended for eight matches, with five of those matches suspended for two years. A three-match suspension will begin immediately.”

Widnes also published a club statement to their website on Wednesday, which read: “Last night, Nick Gregson was found guilty by an independent Operational Rules Tribunal of historical tweets using unacceptable language dating back to 2012.

“He was suspended for eight matches, five of which have been suspended for two years. He will begin a three-match suspension immediately.

“This will see him miss Sunday’s trip to Doncaster, our 1895 Cup quarter-final against York Knights and our next home fixture against Barrow Raiders.”

Gregson has made 16 appearances for Widnes since arriving at the club ahead of the 2024 season from Swinton Lions.

He came through the ranks at his hometown club Wigan Warriors before making his first-team debut in 2016. Gregson played 15 first-team games for the Warriors before going on to have spells with Leigh and Swinton prior to joining Widnes.

Gregson will be available to return in Widnes’ home match against Oldham at the DCBL Stadium on April 18.