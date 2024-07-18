Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ethan Havard was planning on taking a holiday to Las Vegas at the end of the year with his partner - but the Wigan Warriors prop has had to make a change of plans with his side heading to Sin City next year.

The occasion will mark the first Super League fixture on American soil, with England international Havard excited to showcase the competition on one of the biggest stages in the world.

The NRL opened its 2024 campaign in Las Vegas for the first time ever earlier this year, with a crowd of more than 40,000 enjoying the showcase event in the United States.

Wigan Warriors prop Ethan Havard is looking forward to next year's showcase event in Las Vegas

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves will join the venture next year, alongside a NRL double-header and an international match between England Women and the Australian Jillaroos.

“I was actually looking at going at the end of the year but we'll go somewhere else now,” Harvard joked.

“Me and my partner were planning on a little road trip but we might leave that!”

It will be another historic moment for the Warriors, with the game classing as a Round 3 home match, having played in the first ever Super League fixture outside of Europe at WIN Stadium, Wollongong, against Hull FC back in 2018 – picking up a 24-10 win down under.

The Las Vegas fixture was announced last week during an event at Manchester’s Hard Rock Cafe, with plenty of Super League fans having already booked their place to be a part of the memorable week, with the build-up in the city to commence from Wednesday, February 26.

“I'd heard talks about it but then obviously it got announced and that's going to be a great spectacle,” Havard, 23, added.

“It's a great opportunity to expand our game and take it over to America.

“They do it big over there, so if we take games like this over there, then I'm sure it’ll do well.

“Obviously, it's a massive stadium, and I'm sure we'll have plenty of Wigan fans over there getting behind us.

“It's a massive opportunity to grow the game, and it should be a good spectacle.”