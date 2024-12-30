Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Professor Chris Brookes reflects on an ‘extraordinary’ year for Wigan Warriors - his first as the club’s chairman.

It’s been an extraordinary year, and wonderful to see the real joy on the faces of the fans. That was the thing for me.

The World Club Challenge, what a fantastic atmosphere here at the Brick Community Stadium. It was a wonderful show, wasn’t it? It recreated some of those times from the past, that famous game against Manly Sea Eagles. It was that type of thing, a fabulous occasion, and the unbridled joy of the fans, gave everyone, including me, so much pleasure.

Then as the season unfolded, we got the sense that the team was starting to really gel. Some new players had come in, making an enormous difference. Luke Thompson, Kruise Leeming, they really made an impact and of course, we also had our new centre, Adam Keighran.

Wigan Warriors won every trophy on offer across the 2024 season

Building into the Challenge Cup final, what a time. It just made me realise the really deep connection between our club and the fans and what the Challenge Cup means to our town. I think that was best summed up when the team came back on the Sunday after their bus journey, the number of fans who were at Robin Park Arena on a dreadful night, and most of all families, having that sense of enjoyment. I thought it was great. I can still see Matt Peet talking on the stage, and Liam Marshall singing - he can absolutely sing!

I think how we got through the Super League season, the resilience of the players, making sure that at the end of the season we finished at the top of the pile; I think that means a lot to our fans as well. Looking back to the days before Super League, the team that finished first won the Championship and that was a big thing for Wigan, so I think there’s still a big feeling in this town about winning the League Leaders’ Shield. I think we showed great resilience and skill in winning that.

Building through to the Grand Final, what an occasion. The joy of the fans, and seeing that at the end of that and being able to share that with them was special.

Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic, in partnership with Sky and The Brick, launched a first-ever digital hub within a stadium at the Brick Community Stadium in Wigan earlier this year

For me, the biggest thing about being chairman, the enjoyment I got was just being able to witness that real deep connection between our wonderful club, the fans and the community. And how we are starting to make some inroads into addressing inequalities in the town, health and wellbeing, the work we’re doing with the council and the NHS, the new digital hub at the Brick Community Stadium. Using our club as a vehicle to shift the dial, and improve the health and wellbeing of the town. That’s massive for us. It’s something we want to build on. We’ve done some great things this year, however, it’s important for us to have those as building blocks and to really focus our efforts on how we can make that meaningful difference. We’re very lucky that Matt Peet is focussed on this as well.

And speaking of Matt, he’s a remarkable man. His roots being in Wigan, I think that makes an enormous difference. He uses his intelligence to coach in a different way. He has an approach where he involves the players, he seeks their views and gets them to lead. He sets a platform, but the players build on that and then take the responsibility. If somebody makes an error, then they are accountable for that and take responsibility for that, and then work to make sure it doesn’t happen again. That gives confidence. When Jai Field or Bevan French do something special, when Harry Smith does something special, they’re encouraged to do that. That’s why we’ve had moments of magic, like at Old Trafford. Matt is in the highest echelon, not just in rugby league coaching, but in world sport coaching, and I’ve been fortunate enough to work with a few.

While there is no World Club Challenge next year, let’s look at the positive side; we are still the world champions. We need to move forward with that title making a difference to our club and our town, and the game of rugby league.

And Las Vegas, we can’t wait. I’ve never gambled in my life, but I’m excited about going and sampling the atmosphere. Next season, we open with Leigh Leopards at home. It’s great to have two top teams in the borough. Saints at home on Good Friday, and a new rivalry against Hull KR. There’s lots to look forward to.