Chris Hankinson on London Broncos loan & Wigan Warriors hopes

Chris Hankinson in action for London. Picture: SWPix

Adrian Lam has been so short on outside backs throughout this season he has played forwards Liam Farrell, Willie Isa and even youngsters Joe Shorrocks and James McDonnell in the three-quarters at various points.

Many fans have questions why Hankinson hasn't instead been brought back from his season-long loan in the capital, but it is understand there is no 24-hour recall in his agreement.

The goal-kicking centre is expected to stay at the Broncos for the rest of this season - where he plays alongside winger Abbas Miski, set to join the Warriors in 2022 - before launching a fresh bid for a regular spot at Wigan next year.

Hankinson, 27, said: "I've spoken to them and to Kris Radlinski (Warriors' executive director), I know other players go on loan for a minimum of two weeks and after that there's a 24 hour recall - that's not the case for me.

"Could there be any possibility of me going back this season? I don't know is the honest answer. But I'm expecting to play the year here and then hopefully go back and fight for a position in the side next season."

Hankinson, who moved to Wigan from Swinton in 2019, played just three games for his hometown club last year and moved to London for regular game-time.

"The way it's working out, if you'd told me I would probably play every game so far for my hometown club I'd have bitten your hand-off," he said. "Its unfortunate people are getting injured and I wish I could help.

"But I don't regret taking this leap. I needed the game time after last year, it's not as if I'm 19 or 20, I need to be playing and it's been a good decision.

"I'm loving experiencing life in London, there's stuff to do every day.