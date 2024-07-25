Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Australian comedian and broadcaster Adam Hills will become the 33rd President of the Rugby Football League in 2025.

Hills will succeed Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, the Speaker of the House of Commons – and will become the first Australian to hold the honorary position.

Tony Sutton, the RFL’s chief executive, said: “I am delighted that Adam Hills MBE has accepted our invitation to succeed Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP as the 33rd President of the RFL.

“There has been no more enthusiastic or eloquent advocate for rugby league in the media than Adam in recent years, whether as host of channel four’s Super League coverage, or welcoming our England Wheelchair World Cup winners as guests on The Last Leg.

“He also has authenticity, having been a mainstay of Physical Disability Rugby League since it was launched in 2018, playing for Warrington Wolves against Leeds Rhinos. We can even forgive him for choosing to represent Australia rather than England a couple of years ago in the PDRL World Cup.

“Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP has been an outstanding President for the last 18 months and he would be the first to point out that his term still has several months to run, before he passes the chains to Adam.

"We are lucky to have such passionate and persuasive ambassadors to champion our sport.”

Hills shared on social media: “I’m so honoured to be endorsed as the next President of the Rugby Football League.

"I’ll do my best to promote all aspects of the game - from the community teams, to the disability variants, the women’s game, and the men’s.