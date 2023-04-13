News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
COMPETITION: Here is your chance to win tickets for England's mid-season international against France

England’s World Cup stars return to action in a Men’s and Women’s double-header against France at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday 29th April.

By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

With Shaun Wane recently reappointed as England Men’s Head Coach and an all-new Women’s Head Coach in Stu Barrow, both teams will be looking to make strong showings against the hosts of the next Rugby League World Cup in 2025.

We have five pairs of tickets up for grabs and to be in with a chance of winning all you need to do is correctly answer the following question:

Who scored five tries in England’s World Cup quarter-final final against Papua New Guinea at the DW Stadium?

Liam Farrell in action for England in last year's mid-season internationalLiam Farrell in action for England in last year's mid-season international
Email your answers, as well as your address and phone number, to [email protected], with the subject ‘competition.’

Entries close at midnight on April 19.

