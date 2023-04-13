COMPETITION: Here is your chance to win tickets for England's mid-season international against France
England’s World Cup stars return to action in a Men’s and Women’s double-header against France at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday 29th April.
With Shaun Wane recently reappointed as England Men’s Head Coach and an all-new Women’s Head Coach in Stu Barrow, both teams will be looking to make strong showings against the hosts of the next Rugby League World Cup in 2025.
We have five pairs of tickets up for grabs and to be in with a chance of winning all you need to do is correctly answer the following question:
Who scored five tries in England’s World Cup quarter-final final against Papua New Guinea at the DW Stadium?
Email your answers, as well as your address and phone number, to [email protected], with the subject ‘competition.’
Entries close at midnight on April 19.