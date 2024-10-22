COMPETITION: Win tickets to Wheelchair International Rugby League at Robin Park Arena

By Josh McAllister
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 13:15 BST
Here is your chance to win a pair of tickets to this Saturday’s international rugby league clash between England Wheelchair and rivals France.

The 2022 World Cup finalists will clash at Robin Park Arena on Saturday, October 26, with a 2:30pm kick-off.

Two Wigan Warriors representatives have been selected in Tom Coyd’s 10-player squad for the match in Jack Heggie and Adam Rigby.

England lift the 2021 Rugby League World Cup trophy after victory over France in the final in ManchesterEngland lift the 2021 Rugby League World Cup trophy after victory over France in the final in Manchester
England lift the 2021 Rugby League World Cup trophy after victory over France in the final in Manchester

It will be the third time England have faced France since their famous win in the World Cup Final in Manchester two years ago, with the honours even from two games in 2023 as France stunned a home crowd at the First Direct Arena in Leeds but England hit back at the Palais des Sports in Marseille.

To enter, simply answer the following question by emailing [email protected]

What was the score between England and France in the 2022 Wheelchair World Cup Final in Manchester?

Competition closes this Friday, 8:00am, with the winners to be contacted shortly after via email.

Tickets are still available from £11 - with live coverage on BBC Sport.

