Confirmed: Wigan Warriors' game at Huddersfield Giants is OFF due to Covid cases
Wigan’s game at Huddersfield on Friday night has been postponed after seven Giants players tested positive for Covid-19.
The Warriors trained today but shortly after 5pm, they received confirmation from the RFL that the game will not be going ahead.
Huddersfield have been instructed to keep away from their training base until this Friday.
The number of positive cases – seven – is the minimum required for a game to be called off without a club forfeiting the match result.
A statement from the RFL Said: "The RFL’s Multiple Cases Group have determined that although Huddersfield’s last training session was last Wednesday (2nd June), the team should not return to training until a further round of PCR testing on Friday (11th June).
"The decision was reached on the basis of the number of positive cases and given the incubation period for Covid-19 of up to 14 days."
The clubs are hoping the round nine match can be rearranged at a later date. But the delay would be frustrating for both outfits given they had last weekend off due to the Challenge Cup semi-finals, and their previous matches had been heavy league defeats.
The pandemic caused havoc with the 2020 season and prompted the Rugby Football League to rule that league positions would be determined by win percentage, rather than points, a format which has remained in place for this year if any postponed games can’t be rearranged.
This is the first Super League fixture to be disrupted by Covid-19 this season.
Wigan fans who had bought tickets have been asked to wait for further updates regarding a possible rearranged game rather than get in touch regards to exchanges or refunds, as the club is about to start the task of allocating season ticket holder seats for next week’s home game against Hull KR.