Danny McGuire pleased to see young players in action in the game between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors
Danny McGuire says it was good to see so many youngsters in action in the game between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors.
His side produced a 38-28 victory at Craven Park against a heavily rotated opposition, which featured seven debutants
McGuire states a positive from Rovers’ injury crisis this season has been the opportunity it has given other members of the squad.
He said: “I don’t think it’s a game for the archives. Both teams tried hard, and it was great to see Wigan play some young players, they’d earned the right to do that with their performances this year.
"We did the same, but out of necessity. Out of the adversity thrown at us in the last few months has been the opportunities for our young players.
"There’s some things they need to work, and watching Wigan’s young boys run around, having a dig at the back end, is the big thing to take out of the this game, not much else.”