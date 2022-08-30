Danny McGuire pleased to see young players in action in the game between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His side produced a 38-28 victory at Craven Park against a heavily rotated opposition, which featured seven debutants

McGuire states a positive from Rovers’ injury crisis this season has been the opportunity it has given other members of the squad.

He said: “I don’t think it’s a game for the archives. Both teams tried hard, and it was great to see Wigan play some young players, they’d earned the right to do that with their performances this year.

Danny McGuire

"We did the same, but out of necessity. Out of the adversity thrown at us in the last few months has been the opportunities for our young players.