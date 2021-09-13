Date of Wigan Warriors' play-off fixture switched

Zak Hardaker goes over against Hull FC to help secure fourth spot and a home play-off game

It had been announced it would take place on Friday, September 24 but the club confirmed tonight it will now be played 24 hours earlier, on Thursday September 23 (7.45pm kick-off).

The Warriors said: "After discussions with Super League and the DW Stadium, the game has now been moved a day earlier than originally announced."

Fourth-placed Wigan will face the team finishing in fifth - either Hull KR or Leeds - with the winners getting a spot in the following week's semi-finals, against either Catalans or St Helens.

