Date of Wigan Warriors' play-off fixture switched
The date of Wigan's home match in the opening round of the play-offs after talks with DW Stadium bosses and Super League chiefs.
It had been announced it would take place on Friday, September 24 but the club confirmed tonight it will now be played 24 hours earlier, on Thursday September 23 (7.45pm kick-off).
The Warriors said: "After discussions with Super League and the DW Stadium, the game has now been moved a day earlier than originally announced."
Fourth-placed Wigan will face the team finishing in fifth - either Hull KR or Leeds - with the winners getting a spot in the following week's semi-finals, against either Catalans or St Helens.
Tickets for the game will go on sale to Wigan's season ticket holders tomorrow (Tuesday 14th) and they can get a £5 discount when purchasing their ticket for the game.