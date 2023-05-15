Decision made on the 2025 Rugby League World Cup- with France pulling out as tournament hosts

Organisers have cited the financial viability of the tournament as one of the factors behind their withdrawal.

The board of International Rugby League will now convene to consider their options going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the RLWC2025 team wrote: “On Monday, May 15, an exceptional Board meeting of France2025 was held to deliberate on the finalisation of the economic and financial model for the Rugby League World Cup 2025, whose organisation was given to France by the International Rugby League.

The 2025 Rugby League World Cup will not be held in France

“Despite all the work carried out by the organising committee, it hasn’t been possible to fully secure the risk of a deficit.

“Despite the interest shown in this unique sport for all events with four competitions in one (Wheelchair, Women’s, Men’s & Youth) and accessible to all thanks to our ticketing rates, and despite the desire shown by several cities across France to host World Cup matches, the Board had to decide to renounce organising this major international competition, which the International Rugby League had entrusted to France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The conditions of financial viability initially defined by the State to support the project, set in January 2022, were not fully met, despite the search for solutions and the additional three months granted by the State to the organising committee at the end of 2022.

“This difficult decision was taken so as not to threaten the robustness of the major international sporting event models that France now wishes to promote. In addition, the State will reinforce the support it provides to the XIII rugby development plan supported by the Federation, to ensure this sport has a better visibility and to make it shine again in France.