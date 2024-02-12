Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The two teams were invited to the town hall for a Civic Reception at the start of February to celebrate their respective successes of 2023.

Leigh won their first Challenge Cup in more than 50 years thanks to a golden point drop-goal from star Lachlan Lam, son of head coach Adrian, as well as reaching the Super League play-offs for the first time ever.

Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont is dreaming of a Grand Final against Wigan Warriors

Matt Peet’s Warriors lifted their sixth Super League title with a 10-2 triumph over Catalans alongside the League Leaders’ Shield, claiming a victory at the Leigh Sports Village in the ultimate regular round.

The club also claimed championships in the Reserves and the Wheelchair Super League competitions.

Wigan kick-off their title defending campaign away to Castleford in round one before hosting NRL champions Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge, while Leigh take on Huddersfield at home.

“We won the Challenge Cup the year after Wigan won it, they got everything last year apart from that, so it’d be nice to maybe get something else off the table,” Beaumont said at the town hall.

“It would be a real dream for me to see a Wigan and Leigh Grand Final, and I think there’s a real possibility of that happening this year.

“We obviously want to try and retain the Challenge Cup.