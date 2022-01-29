Des Drummond: Leigh Centurions lead the tributes following the death of a former Great Britain winger
Former Leigh winger Des Drummond has passed away at the age of 63.
His former club are among those in the rugby league world who have been paying their respects following the news.
Drummond, who was born in Jamaica, represented Great Britain on 24 occasions during the 1980s.
After moving over to England, he made his name with Leigh, making 280 appearances for the club and helping them win the title in 1982.
The club wrote: “Leigh Centurions are devastated to hear of the passing of Des Drummond. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this current time.
“Des was a superstar whose brilliance created so many memories and a humble, modest and much-loved person.”
He would later go on to join Warrington, where he captained them to the Regal Trophy in 1991.
The RFL have described as “a player whose brilliance, athleticism and personality transcended the sport.”
