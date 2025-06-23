Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 22/06/2025 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League: Round 15 - Salford Red Devils vs Hull FC - Salford Community Stadium, Eccles, England - Cain Robb of Salford congratulates Joe Shorrocks

Six players have been charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel following Round 15 of Super League action.

Wigan Warriors academy product Joe Shorrocks, who is now plying his trade with Salford Red Devils, has received a Grade A charge and a one-point penalty for Grade A late contact on the kicker in their defeat to Hull FC. However, that takes his personal tally to 11 penalty points, triggering a one-match ban.

Leigh Leopards will be without Alex Tuitavake for their trip to AMT Headingley on Friday night to face Leeds Rhinos, with the prop having been charged with Grade B late contact on a passer in their win over Catalans Dragons on Saturday, meaning he receives three points, which takes his tally to six, meaning he will now serve a one-match ban.

Catalans powerhouse Chris Satae is also now on six points after an incident in the same game that saw him charged with Grade C dangerous contact. He already had one point on his personal tally, meaning the five points for this incident take him up to the threshold for a one-match ban.

Satae’s teammate Tevita Pangai Junior has also been given a five-point punishment after a charge of Grade C head contact in the same game. Dragons centre Matthieu Laguerre has been handed one penalty point for a Grade A late contact, meaning he is now on two points for the year.

The sixth and final player charged following Round 15 is Warrington Wolves forward Jordan Crowther, who has been charged with Grade A late contact on the kicker, taking him to three penalty points for the year, after receiving one point this time.

Crowther also raised an allegation of eye-gouging against Huddersfield’s Taane Milne in the same game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, but Milne has not been charged despite being put on report.

Match Review Panel sanctions following Round 15 of Super League

Joe Shorrocks (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade A Late contact on kicker – 1 match suspension and a Fine – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 11

Jordan Crowther (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Huddersfield Giants – Grade A Late contact on kicker – Fine – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Matthieu Laguerre (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2

Alec Tuitavake (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade B Late contact on passer – 1 match suspension – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 6

Chris Satae (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade C Dangerous contact – 1 match suspension – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 6

Tevita Pangai Jr (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade C Head contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5

Total Penalty Points are Total Points in the previous 12 months