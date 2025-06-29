Jai Field celebrates scoring a try for Wigan Warriors

Australian speedster Jai Field will go down as one of the greats of Wigan Warriors, according to his coach Matt Peet.

The 27-year-old fullback made his 100th appearance for the Warriors on Saturday night, scoring a try and providing two assists to help Wigan snatch a 26-20 win over Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Field is currently in his fifth season with Wigan, having scored 70 tries in 100 games since arriving in England ahead of the 2021 campaign from NRL side Parramatta Eels.

"I just know he’s a dream to coach, such a likeable lad from a great family,” Peet said when paying tribute to Field after his 100th game for the Cherry and Whites.

"His missus Brooke is a big part of what we do, and obviously he has got unbelievable rugby league ability, but there are plenty of those knocking around, maybe not at his level, but there plenty of talented lads, but it’s what he brings to the environment (that we love the most).

"I’m really proud of him as a character, not just a player. I do think he’ll go down as one of the great Wigan players, and it’s moments like tonight, isn’t it? (When it is) backs against the wall.”

Field is, arguably, in career-best form in 2025, with 18 tries and 13 assists in 15 league matches so far this season, whilst currently sitting third in the Steve Prescott Man of Steel leaderboard.

"Every team has their strike players, don’t they? We’re looking to get the ball in the hands of our strike players; they are trying to stop us, and it’s the same for us with them,” Peet continued.

"You probably know don’t you when you turn on Sky and watch most teams, when a team wins, who is going to play well, and Jai has that ability, he was allowed to do it tonight in the end because Junior (Nsemba) got us rolling forward, Tyler Dupree got us rolling forward, Kaide Ellis executes a nice pass, and I’m delighted that Liam Farrell gets that moment at the end because he really deserves it, he was good tonight.”