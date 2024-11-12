England boss Shaun Wane leads tributes for long-serving NCL President Peter Moran
“Peter Moran was a wonderful man who had time for everybody,” said Wane.
“Personally he helped me immensely as a young junior finding my way at St Pats. I will only ever remember him as a good man.”
Trevor Hunt, the RFL’s Vice President who worked especially closely with Peter on National Conference League matters, added: “Peter Moran will be remembered as one of the greatest supporters and advocates of amateur rugby league.
“Peter played a crucial role in the NCL over three decades and has continued to give countless hours of his time to the competition and to the amateur game in general – with BARLA [the British Amateur Rugby League Association, founded in 1973] and then as a member of the RFL’s community board.
“Before any of that, he was a leading figure in setting up the youth section at Wigan St Pats, which has become renowned through rugby league and even other sports for the number of brilliant players who started their rugby journeys at Clarington Park.
“The support he has given to me as a friend, confidant, drinking partner and sometimes revolutionary has been immeasurable. RIP old pal.”
The RFL added their condolences to Peter’s children - Victoria, Hannah, Elizabeth and Tom – and to all his family and many friends.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.