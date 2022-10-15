England team news: Shaun Wane names his side for the Rugby League World Cup opener against Samoa
England have named their team for the Rugby League World Cup opener against Samoa at St James’ Park.
By Amos Wynn
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Wigan Warriors’ Mike Cooper is among the interchanges for Shaun Wane’s side.
Meanwhile, captain Sam Tomkins starts at fullback, while Jack Welsby is in the halves.
England: Sam Tomkins, Tommy Makinson, Kallum Watkins, Herbie Farnworth, Dom Young, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Tom Burgess, Micky McIlorum, Chris Hill, Elliott Whitehead, Mike McMeeken, Victor Radley.
Most Popular
Interchanges: Mike Cooper, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Luke Thompson.