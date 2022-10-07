England team news: Wigan Warriors' Mike Cooper starts for Shaun Wane's side against Fiji
Wigan Warriors’ Mike Cooper has been included in the England starting line-up to face Fiji at the AJ Bell Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Friday, 7th October 2022, 6:54 pm
- 1 min read
Liam Marshall, Sam Powell, Harry Smith and Kai Pearce-Paul are all included in the 22-man squad as well.
Meanwhile, Wigan academy product George Williams captains the side in England’s final game ahead of the Rugby League World Cup.
England starting line-up: Jack Welsby, Dom Young, Kallum Watkins, Herbie Farnworth, Ryan Hall, George Williams (C), Marc Sneyd, Chris Hill, Andy Ackers, Mike Cooper, Elliott Whitehead, Mike McMeeken, Victor Radley.