England team news: Wigan Warriors' Mike Cooper starts for Shaun Wane's side against Fiji

Wigan Warriors’ Mike Cooper has been included in the England starting line-up to face Fiji at the AJ Bell Stadium.

By Amos Wynn
Friday, 7th October 2022, 6:54 pm - 1 min read

Liam Marshall, Sam Powell, Harry Smith and Kai Pearce-Paul are all included in the 22-man squad as well.

Meanwhile, Wigan academy product George Williams captains the side in England’s final game ahead of the Rugby League World Cup.

England starting line-up: Jack Welsby, Dom Young, Kallum Watkins, Herbie Farnworth, Ryan Hall, George Williams (C), Marc Sneyd, Chris Hill, Andy Ackers, Mike Cooper, Elliott Whitehead, Mike McMeeken, Victor Radley.

Mike Cooper starts for England
