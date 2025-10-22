Martin Offiah (left) and Gorden Tallis (right) with Dame Julia Hoggett DBE (centre), London Stock Exchange CEO

Ahead of Saturday’s mouthwatering first Test of the Rugby League Ashes at Wembley Stadium, England legend Martin Offiah and Australia icon Gorden Tallis opened the trading floor at the London Stock Exchange.

With the opening Test under the famous Wembley arch just a couple of days away, which will be the first Ashes battle for 22 years, two legendary rugby league internationals in the form of Offiah and Tallis were afforded the honour of ringing the bell at the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

‘Chariots’ Offiah, a bona fide Wigan Warriors legend, remains one of British rugby league’s most recognisable personalities after scoring a staggering 481 tries in his illustrious playing career, and is immortalised on the rugby league statue outside Wembley Stadium, while Tallis earned the nickname ‘Raging Bull’ for his explosive displays for St George and Brisbane Broncos in clubland, as well as for Queensland and Australia in the representative arena throughout an elite playing career.

RL Commercial’s managing director, Rhodri Jones, confirmed before the bell was rung that Saturday’s match at Wembley is already guaranteed to set a new record attendance for an Ashes clash in this country, with ticket sales having surpassed the 57,034 who saw that Jonathan Davies try for Great Britain in an 8-4 win over the Kangaroos back in 1994.

"We were delighted to be joined by the famous Rugby League Ashes trophy, and by Martin and Gorden, at the London Stock Exchange today for this special opportunity to celebrate the revival of the fierce rivalry after a 22-year absence,” said Jones.

“We feel privileged to be part of this unique ceremony and for a brief moment place rugby league at the beating heart of the UK’s economy. I am very thankful to the London Stock Exchange, Open Exchange and those who have made this possible.”

The second Test at Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium on November 1 and the third Test at AMT Headingley in Leeds on November 8 are already sold out, with tickets only remaining for the opener at Wembley this Saturday, October 25. All three Test matches will be broadcast live on BBC One with the same kick-off times of 2:30pm.