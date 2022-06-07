England Wheelchair name three Wigan Warriors players in their squad for the mid-season international against France

Martin Norris, Adam Rigby and Declan Roberts are all in contention to feature in the game against France in Manchester on June 19.

Norris, who was a member of the first Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby League team in 2006 and captained the side between 2008 and 2014, has impressed since his recall to the squad last year following a seven-year absence.

England head coach Tom Coyd said: “This was a tough selection, after our final training camp at UCLAN in Preston on Challenge Cup Final weekend, but that is the way we’d want it in World Cup year.

Martin Norris in action for Wigan

“Everyone in the Performance Squad of 19 has been working so hard all year following the postponement of the World Cup by 12 months, and my message to the players omitted is that places are still up for grabs.