England Women's Amy Hardcastle says she is looking forward to the World Cup double header at the DW Stadium

Similarly to Saturday’s mid-season international at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Craig Richards’ side will take on Canada in their second World Cup group game ahead of the men’s quarter-final at the DW Stadium.

Hardcastle states she was blown away by the reception the England team got following their 36-10 victory over France.

She said: “It’s great doing double headers because rugby league is a family and it brings everyone together.

Amy Hardcastle scored twice for England at the weekend

“I’m glad the World Cup has done that, as it will bring the crowd in a bit more, as it gives people the option to come in early to watch the women’s game if they haven’t seen one before.

“I’m really grateful that they’ve done that.

“I’ve never experienced fans like that on Saturday. I didn’t know who to go to at the end, it was so overwhelming.

“I’m so grateful to the fact that people turned out for our match and supported the women’s game, and that’s what we need to do to keep building.

“As I was coming away, there was a four-year-old little girl, and she was saying ‘I want to be like you.’

“That just melts my heart that you are a role model to these girls.

“It will be really nice (for the World Cup) but that also brings a lot of pressure, because you’ve got to perform if there’s that many people who could have an opinion.