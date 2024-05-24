Ethan Havard backs ‘trusted’ team-mate to grab first-team chance as prop sets sight on retaining starting spot
Hill is expected to feature in the Round 12 clash at the Salford Community Stadium with Kaide Ellis and Sam Walters having picked up respective one-match suspensions following the Challenge Cup semi-final victory over Hull KR.
The rising prop has made eight appearances in all competitions so far this season, including from the interchange bench during the epic World Club Challenge encounter against Penrith Panthers earlier in February.
The imposing 20-year-old has not featured since the 36-14 home win over Castleford in April, but looks set to have an opportunity back in Matt Peet’s first-team and has been backed by team-mate Havard to shine.
“I think Harvie has got a great future at this club,” fellow academy product Havard said.
“He’s got size, skills, footwork; he’s got everything, and I’m sure he’s going to take his chance this weekend.
“He’s won big games before, and he’s trusted, which is very important for a young lad coming through, to know that you have the trust already.
“He’s someone that’s always got a smile on his face and you can tell he enjoys what he does.
"I think the last few weeks have been tough for him with not playing, but I’m sure that has just pushed him to strive harder.
“I’m sure he will take his chance this weekend and he’s going to put in a good performance for us.”
Havard marked his own return from a long-term hamstring injury at Craven Park against Hull KR, and the England international was named at prop in the Challenge Cup semi-final triumph in Doncaster over the same opponents - and now has his sights set on retaining the starting position.
“I would like to be a starting prop for us,” the 23-year-old stated.
“It’s not something that I’ve been too focussed on over the last couple of weeks, obviously just coming back and getting my confidence and fitness back.
“But now I’ve got that spot, I’d like to keep it.
“It would be good to be reliable as that starting middle and kick on from there.”
