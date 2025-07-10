Ethan Havard applauds the Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors prop Ethan Havard has aired a positive outlook on their current form, but the England international knows there are plenty of improvements to be made.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reigning Super League champions return to the Brick Community Stadium on Friday following a six-match block of away fixtures, which included four wins.

Wigan have come under some external criticism in recent weeks surrounding their form, but they’ve won eight out of their last 10 games, something which Havard pointed out when delivering an honest reflection of the team’s form over the last few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Probably going away from our processes a little bit,” said Havard. “Maybe we played a little bit too conservative in the second half (against Leigh), a couple of key errors, and we were defending on our own goal-line, which is tough to do against a team like Leigh.

“They’ve got some strike out wide and some strong big middles. We’re not too far off; there were just a couple of things that didn’t go right in that game.

“The goal is always the same. Our process as a team is always the same; we have a couple of different tweaks which we’ll change up for each team, but as far as a collective and overall, I think the focus remains the same.

“I think if you look at it positively, it’s an exciting time of the year for us with so many home games coming up, it’s a chance to build some momentum before the end of the year, pretty similar to what happened last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s just best to look at it positively, we’ve still won eight out of our last 10 games, which might seem surprising, but we’re not doing too badly.”

The 24-year-old has made six appearances since returning from a hamstring injury and has recently been named in Shaun Wane’s 32-man England train-on squad ahead of this autumn’s Ashes series against Australia.

“I’m probably not where I want to be,” Havard added.

“I’m still trying to find some form and some confidence, but I’ll find that through putting in hard work during the week and working hard for my teammates and building connections, and hopefully I’ll build some form going into the backend of the year. I’ll be working hard and that’s all I can do.”