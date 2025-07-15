Mikey Lewis (left) and Ethan Havard (right) applaud the England fans after a win over Samoa at the Brick Community Stadium in 2024

Wigan Warriors prop Ethan Havard has opened up on his ambitions to represent his country England in this autumn’s Ashes series against Australia on home soil.

The 24-year-old, who was born in Bulgaria to English parents before moving back to Wigan at an early age, has made seven appearances for the Warriors since returning from a lengthy hamstring lay-off he suffered during pre-season training.

Havard was recently named in a 32-strong England train-on squad by head coach Shaun Wane as they ramp up their preparations for this autumn’s three-Test Ashes series against Australia on home soil.

The Wiganer was named alongside six of his Warriors teammates – Junior Nsemba, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Liam Marshall, Harry Smith and Jake Wardle – in England’s train-on squad.

But Havard is under no illusions about just how tough it will be to make the final cut in Wane’s outfit, and has held conversations with the England boss about what he needs to do to cement his spot.

"He’s a very honest guy is Waney,” said Havard. “He has a standard that you need to meet to be part of the team.

"There are no grey areas with him, it’s very black and white, there are little bits he wants me to improve on, but I know that myself as well."

Havard is known for having one of the biggest engines for a front-rower in the competition, regularly churning out 60-plus minute displays through the middle.

But his elite mindset is perhaps underlined by his constant desire to get better and improve in all facets of his game.

"I think for any athlete, that’s the mindset,” he continued. “Any game I play or any training session I do, I can always pick something out that I can do better, so you’re never fully happy.

"I think I can find more punch in my carries and maybe clean up some of my defence and still work on my fitness, I’ve come in on the back of an injury, so it can take you a little bit of time to get up to full speed, but I’m doing the work in the week, so it’ll come.”