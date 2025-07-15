Ethan Havard lays out England ambitions as Wigan Warriors prop reveals ‘honest’ Shaun Wane chats
The 24-year-old, who was born in Bulgaria to English parents before moving back to Wigan at an early age, has made seven appearances for the Warriors since returning from a lengthy hamstring lay-off he suffered during pre-season training.
Havard was recently named in a 32-strong England train-on squad by head coach Shaun Wane as they ramp up their preparations for this autumn’s three-Test series against Australia on home soil.
The Wiganer was named alongside six of his Warriors teammates – Junior Nsemba, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Liam Marshall, Harry Smith and Jake Wardle – in England’s train-on squad.
But Havard is under no illusions just how tough it will be to make the final cut in Wane’s outfit, and has held conversations with Wane about what he needs to do to cement his spot.
"He’s a very honest guy is Waney,” said Havard. “He has a standard that you need to meet to be part of the team.
"There’s no grey areas with him, it’s very black and white, there are little bits he wants me to improve on, but I know that myself as well."
Havard is know for having one of the biggest engines for a front-rower in the competition, regularly churning out 60-plus minute displays through the middle.
What sort of things are we talking about
I think I can find more punch in my carries and maybe clean up some of my defence and still work on my fitness, I’ve come in on the back of an injury, so it can take you a little bit of time to get up to full speed, but I’m doing the work in the week, so it’ll come.
How long does it take to fully comeback
It’s tough that because I feel, as a player, you’re always looking to get better. You should never feel at your peak, so as a player, I’m always looking to get fitter. I think it takes a little while to get your head around it as well and to have that confidence in your own body again, maybe thart’s something I’m still waiting on a little bit.
Always things to improve on
I think for any athlete, that’s the mindset. Any game I play or any training session I do, I can always pick something out that I can do better, so you’re never fully happy.
Own worst critic
Yeah definitely. It’s a bit of a constant battle really but I don’t think its too bad of a mentality to have, to always push to be better in everything to do.
