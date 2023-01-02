Ethan Havard says Wigan Warriors want to 'go further' in 2023 as he targets standout year

The 22-year-old featured in 22 games last season, including the Challenge Cup win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Harvard hopes there will be more of the same in the next 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m definitely excited to get back playing, we’re putting in a lot of hard work, building up to the first game of the season.

Ethan Havard

“We are putting in lots of graft, getting our standards right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Winning a Challenge Cup makes you even more hungry to do it again. You want to recreate it or do it better.

“Time has flown since then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Seasons go by so fast. I’ve been playing for three or four years now, it’s like, where does the time go?

“You’ve just got to make the most of it and enjoy yourself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Slipping up at the last hurdle in Super League last year was tough, so this year we want to go further.

“We are confident we can win more silverware. We made a good start in a new system and learned a lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully we can go one better.

“I’m looking to have a standout season, to really take my performance to the next level and give my all to the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m learning every day and working hard, just getting fitter and stronger.

“I listen to the likes of Tommy (Leuluai), Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) and Matty (Peet) because they are experts of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re pretty lucky with our coaches.