Ethan Havard says Wigan Warriors want to 'go further' in 2023 as he targets standout year
Ethan Havard says he is hoping to have a standout year with Wigan Warriors in 2023.
The 22-year-old featured in 22 games last season, including the Challenge Cup win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Harvard hopes there will be more of the same in the next 12 months.
He said: “I’m definitely excited to get back playing, we’re putting in a lot of hard work, building up to the first game of the season.
“We are putting in lots of graft, getting our standards right.
“Winning a Challenge Cup makes you even more hungry to do it again. You want to recreate it or do it better.
“Time has flown since then.
“Seasons go by so fast. I’ve been playing for three or four years now, it’s like, where does the time go?
“You’ve just got to make the most of it and enjoy yourself.
“Slipping up at the last hurdle in Super League last year was tough, so this year we want to go further.
“We are confident we can win more silverware. We made a good start in a new system and learned a lot.
“Hopefully we can go one better.
“I’m looking to have a standout season, to really take my performance to the next level and give my all to the team.
“I’m learning every day and working hard, just getting fitter and stronger.
“I listen to the likes of Tommy (Leuluai), Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) and Matty (Peet) because they are experts of the game.
“We’re pretty lucky with our coaches.
“Tommy has been great since he’s come in and has picked up a couple of things for us to improve on, and he’s keen on implementing them.”