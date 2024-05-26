Everything Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet said following 26-6 victory over Salford Red Devils

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors claimed a 26-6 victory over Salford Red Devils with tries from Adam Keighran, Junior Nsemba, Brad O’Neill and Bevan French.

Here’s everything head coach Matt Peet initially had to say following the Super League Round 12 victory at the Salford Community Stadium.

Matt, your initial thoughts on the victory?

It was a pleasing win. If we hadn’t started the game with the intensity that we did and defensively being connected, and our concentration levels were high, I think Salford are a team who ask you a lot of questions, so it could have easily played out a different way.

I thought we did enough early in the game and then when Salford had their purple patch which they were always going to have, we managed to ride it out.

The first-half laid the platform with the 100% completion rate, you must be proud of that effort?

I’m proud of it, I just thought our concentration levels were high in the first half in attack and defence. We looked alert and we looked prepared for Salford’s threats. I thought we were pretty good.

Harry Smith’s kicking really came to the fore today, didn’t it?

Salford are the same, I think some teams when the weather swings, some players can grip it with their kicking game and Harry did that. Marc Sneyd did it too and it was a good battle between them. Game management, kicking game, I was pleased with Harry’s kicking. It was intelligent.

What is your mindset over the next few weeks with Wembley approaching?

The fact is, there’s two points on the line (next week against Warrington). We’ve got some decisions to make. We’ll see.

With three players suspended, today showed Wigan’s strength in depth?

