Ex-Wigan Warriors fullback Chris Ashton to retire at the end of the season

The 36-year-old started his professional playing career with the Warriors before switching codes in 2007.

Ashton has represented England in both league and union, as well as being the record try-scorer in the Gallagher Premiership (98) and Heineken Champions Cup (41).

Speaking to his current club Leicester Tigers, he said: “I have just felt, this season, that my body is not able to do what I want it do anymore.

“I am still enjoying the game, enjoying being in and around the team and the game every day, but if I am not able to keep the standards that I expect of myself, then it is the right time for me to retire.

“I am content with the decision and, honestly, I definitely wouldn’t have been had I not been able to come to Leicester Tigers, get back into the game and finish my career on my terms.

“It is the right time for me, I know that, and I am happy in making this decision at this time.

“I still can’t believe all that I have been able to do and all that rugby union has given me.

“This game has opened the world to me, taken me to places I never thought I would have been or experienced, and I am so grateful for that.

“Playing for Wigan Warriors was my dream growing up, that was all I wanted to do, and I know rugby league would have given me so much too, but it is amazing to look back and see what I have been able to do because of both codes and the groups and places I have been a part of in my career.

“I am honoured to have done what I have done, for the clubs I have played for and to represent my country in two codes.